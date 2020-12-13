Punjab DIG (Prisons) resigns in support of protesting farmers

Kejriwal says will fast on Monday, requests Centre to shun ego and scrap agri laws

oi-Deepika S

Chandigarh, Dec 13: Punjab Deputy Inspector General (Prisons) Lakhminder Singh Jakhar on Sunday said he has resigned from service in support of farmers protesting against three new farm laws.

Jakhar said he tendered his resignation to the state government on Saturday.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and other areas have stayed put at various Delhi border points, protesting against the new farm laws, which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates.

Earlier, Akali Dal stalwart and former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal had said that he has returned his Padma Vibhushan award in protest against the Centre''s farm laws.

SAD (Democratic) leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa had also announced that he would return the Padma Bhushan award to express solidarity with farmers.

Several international players from Punjab have also extended their support to the farmers'' agitation.

Noted Punjabi poet Surjit Patar had also announced his decision to return his Padma Shri award.