Punjab CM writes to PM Modi, seeks free COVID vaccine for poor

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Chandigarh, Jan 16: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking free COVID-19 vaccine for the poor in the state.

The chief minister acknowledged the receipt of 2,04,500 doses of Covishield vaccine and also thanked PM Modi for making this vaccine available on priority to healthcare workers (HCWs).

In a statement, Singh requested PM Modi to consider providing free vaccine to the poor with a view to lessen the disease burden and also ensuring a check on the further spread of transmission, thereby allowing more economic activity.

Referring to some reports that apart from HCWs and frontline workers (FLWs), the remaining population may not be provided free vaccine, he pointed out in his letter, "the people of the state have gone through a very difficult times due to COVID-19 wherein economic activities have nosedived and the economy has still not recovered from this shock".

"It would be difficult for the poorer sections of the society to pay for the vaccination," he said.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic has been an unparalleled disaster and heavy expenditure had to be incurred in the state''s COVID-19 response. His government had already requested the Centre that the accumulated balances with the state in the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) may be permitted to be used as necessary for COVID response, Singh wrote.