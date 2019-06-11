  • search
    Chandigarh, June 11: Expressing grief over the demise of a two-year-old child, who was stuck in a 150-feet borewell in Punjab's Sangrur for about 109 hours, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday ordered closing of all open borewell.

    A two-year-old child, who had fallen into a 150-foot-deep unused borewell in Punjab's Sangrur, has been declared dead. He was pulled out of the borewell on Tuesday morning after a rescue operation of over 110 hours. Fatehvir Singh was rushed to PGI Chandigarh where doctors declared him dead.

    Punjab CM orders closure of all open borewells after 2-year-old's death
    Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh

    "Expressing anguish over the tragic death of 2-year-old Fatehveer, who failed to survive his 108-hour ordeal in a borewell in Bhagwanpura village of Sangrur, CM Captain Amarinder Singh ordered closure of all open borewells across the state," a statement by Punjab Chief minister's office said.

    Punjab toddler, stuck in 125-ft deep borewell dies after being pulled out

    Fatehveer Singh, 2, fell into an unused borewell in Bhagwanpura village of Sangrur district on Thursday evening at around 4 pm when he was playing near his house. The seven-inch-wide borewell was covered with a cloth and the child accidentally stepped on it.

    The child was rescued around 5.30am by National Disaster Response Force personnel, officials said.

    A team of doctors had been stationed at the site of the accident to provide medical assistance to Fatehvir. An ambulance equipped with a ventilator had also been stationed there. A massive rescue operation was launched to bring the child safely out of the borewell. Officials managed to supply oxygen but no food or water could be provided to him. A parallel borewell of 36 inches in diameter was dug to rescue the child.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 11, 2019, 18:10 [IST]
