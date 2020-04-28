  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Punjab CM hints at lockdown relaxations, but says curbs needed to check coronavirus spread

    By PTI
    |

    Chandigarh, Apr 28: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday hinted at lockdown relaxations on the basis a report to be submitted by an expert panel formed to draw an exit strategy. The issue will come up for a discussion at a state cabinet meeting on April 30. He, however, said the lockdown was necessary to delay the coronavirus spread as the Centre has indicated on the basis of inputs and studies that the number of cases will continue to rise till July.

    Amarinder Singh

    The chief minister was interacting with MLAs during a video conference when he made the remarks. The CM indicated that his government could go for certain relaxations, while taking all precautions, based on the report of the expert committee formulating the state's coronavirus curfew exit strategy, according to a government statement here. Punjab Congress Chief Sunil Jakhar too urged caution.

    He suggested classification of COVID zones at the village level to ensure better management of the relaxations, as and when they come.

    During the video conference, Jakhar suggested allowing industries in rural areas to operate in the night. There was largely a consensus among the MLAs to continue with strictness for another couple of weeks with very limited relaxations in certain areas only. They said borders should remain sealed not just around the state but also among the districts and villages, said the release.

    Coronavirus patients should be hospitalised within their own district to limit outside contact and exposure, they opined, advising extreme cautions in lifting restrictions. Pathankot MLA Amit Vij and Bhoa legislator Joginder Pal raised the issue of a shortage of testing facilities, ventilators and relief ration kits. They demanded more sampling.

    They also suggested that books be made available to government school students as they all could not attend online classes, with many of the poor not having smartphones. The CM urged the MLAs to set an example by taking all precautions while executing their public responsibilities.

    On a request from Uttar Pradesh to send back their migrant labourers after quarantining them in Punjab, the CM said he shall convey to his counterpart there that this has to be done by his government and not by Punjab. The CM further made it clear that his government will make all efforts for the care of migrant labourers. “We need to look after them so that they do not leave Punjab, where they are needed to help out in the procurement operations as well as the industries that we are gradually opening up,” he said.

    More AMARINDER SINGH News

    Read more about:

    amarinder singh punjab coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X