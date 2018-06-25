Punjab CM announces to pay full compensation amount to Jodhpur detainees if Centre fails to do so

The Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday announced his government's decision to pay the full compensation amount of Rs. 4.5 Crore to Jodhpur detainees if the Centre fails to come out with its share.

This comes after a telephonic conversation with Union Home Secy Rajiv Gauba, whom Punjab CM had called up to urge for early resolution of the matter in view of suffering of the detainees, who were arrested & detained in Jodhpur prison following 'Operation Blue Star' in June 1984.

The Amritsar court had directed the central as well as the Punjab government to jointly pay a compensation of Rs 4.5 crore to the victims. Though the Punjab government has shown its inclination in implementing the court judgment the central government chose to appeal against the judgment in high court.

All the 375 arrested from the Golden Temple complex during Operation Bluestar in 1984 were later released in three lots between March 1989 and July 1991. Of them, 224 appealed for compensation alleging wrongful detention and torture. But the Central Bureau of Investigation contested the case and won it in the lower court in 2011.

