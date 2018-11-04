Punjab: CM Amarinder Singh directs transfer of teachers for allegedly stripping girl students

Chandigarh, Nov 4: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday directed to transfer the teachers of a government school in state's Fazilka district, who were accused of allegedly stripping girl students after the discovery of a sanitary pad in the school's toilet.

It was learnt that some students at a government girls' school in Fazilka district were allegedly stripped by teachers to check which one of them was wearing a sanitary pad, after one was found discarded in the school toilet.

A video clip showed some girls crying and complaining that teachers stripped them on the premises of their school in Kundal village three days back.

The district education officer was asked to visit the school, and on questioning the students and their parents found prima facie evidence of the involvement of the two teachers.