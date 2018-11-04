  • search

Punjab: CM Amarinder Singh directs transfer of teachers for allegedly stripping girl students

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Chandigarh, Nov 4: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday directed to transfer the teachers of a government school in state's Fazilka district, who were accused of allegedly stripping girl students after the discovery of a sanitary pad in the school's toilet.

    Punjab: CM Amarinder Singh directs transfer of teachers for allegedly stripping girl students
    Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh

    It was learnt that some students at a government girls' school in Fazilka district were allegedly stripped by teachers to check which one of them was wearing a sanitary pad, after one was found discarded in the school toilet.

    Also Read | Punjab: Teachers strip girls to check for sanitary pads, CM orders inquiry

    A video clip showed some girls crying and complaining that teachers stripped them on the premises of their school in Kundal village three days back.

    The district education officer was asked to visit the school, and on questioning the students and their parents found prima facie evidence of the involvement of the two teachers.

    Read more about:

    amarinder singh punjab teachers sanitary pads

    Story first published: Sunday, November 4, 2018, 13:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 4, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue