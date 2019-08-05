  • search
    Punjab CM Amarinder Singh alerts state police to thwart any activity from Pak

    By PTI
    Chandigarh, Aug 05: After the Centre on Monday revoked Article 370 which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, the government in neighbouring Punjab prohibited any kind of celebrations or protests that could vitiate the atmosphere.

    Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh

    Chief Minister Amarinder Singh directed the Punjab Police to be prepared to thwart any attempts by Pakistan to create disturbance in the state. A meeting was held to review the law and order situation in the state in the wake of the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. "Pakistan may not take this lightly and could resort to some act against India," the chief minister said, asking the state police to be ready for any eventuality.

    What is Article 370: An explainer

    He has ordered increased security for the 8,000-odd Kashmiri students in Punjab, and directed superintendents of police and deputy commissioners to meet them and talk to them personally. The chief minister has ordered scaling up of security in Punjab's districts that border Kashmir.

    He reiterated his earlier directions to the police and the district administration to ensure smooth and safe movement of those leaving Kashmir via Punjab. The border areas of the state have been on high alert for the past two days, since tourists and Amarnath yatris were asked to leave the Kashmir Valley, citing security concerns.

    The chief minister has, meanwhile, appealed to all, within and outside Jammu and Kashmir, to remain calm and not do anything to disturb the peace and harmony of the nation in these difficult circumstances.

    Among those who attended the meeting were Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh, DG Punjab Police Dinkar Gupta, Home Secretary Satish Chandra and DGP (Intelligence) V K Bhawra.

    Story first published: Monday, August 5, 2019, 17:13 [IST]
