Punjab Bumper Lohri Lottery Results 2019: Win Rs 2 crore, two days to go

The Punjab Bumper Lohri Lottery Results 2019 is all set to be declared. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

This bumper lottery is known by two names - Punjab state New Year bumper lottery and Punjab State Lohri bumper lottery 2019. The Punjab State Lottery ticket is prize at Rs 200 plus Rs 90 extra for postal and packaging charges.

Be warned that due to the number of visitors once the draw is held the website may be slow. Be patient, as the website would speed up once the traffic reduces.

The first prize of Rs 2 crore is guaranteed from the sold ticket. The second prize is Rs 1 crore. The third and fourth prizes are Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. While there is only 1, first and second prizes, there are 10 and 20, third and fourth prizes respectively.

The first, second and third prizes will be drawn only out of the sold tickets.

The Punjab State Lohri Bumper Lottery 2019 is available for sale. The results would be declared on January 16 2019 and the winning numbers would be available at 5.30 pm.

For more details about how to purchase the ticket and also to check the results you can go to https://www.gandhibrotherslottery.com/punjab-state-lottery/.