CBSE Class 12th and Class 10th Board Examinations in the State of Punjab, scheduled on April 2, 2018 have been postponed after a request by the Punjab government voicing apprehension over a bandh call given by Dalit outfits in the state. In the rest of the country, including Chandigarh, exams will be conducted as per schedule.

A statement from the Board said it had received a letter of request today from the Director General, School Education of Punjab stating that the state government had decided to keep all schools closed tomorrow due to apprehension of law and order problems and other disturbances during the "bandh" (general strike) and to prevent any untoward incident involving schoolchildren.

The Board will soon announce the postponed date of Class 10 and 12 examinations in Punjab, it said.

The state government had, in the letter, requested CBSE to postpone all its examinations scheduled for April 2.

The Dalit organisations have called for a countrywide bandh to protest against the Supreme Court verdict banning the arrest of public servants under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act without a preliminary inquiry. The Supreme Court had said the move was aimed at curbing alleged misuse of the Act.

The practical exams of the Punjab School Education Board will be rescheduled, reported The Indian Express.

In view of the Bharat Bandh call on April 2, the Punjab government has decided to suspend the services of public transport across the state tomorrow, an official spokesperson said here.

The PRTC, Punjab Roadways and PunBus buses would not ply on roads and the services of these buses would remain suspended tomorrow, he said.

The state government also ordered suspension of services on mobile internet (2G/3G,4G/DCMA), besides all SMS services and dongle services provided on mobile networks except voice calls from 5 pm today until 11 pm tomorrow, the official said.

