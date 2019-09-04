  • search
    23 dead, many injured after blast in Punjab firecracker factory

    By Shreya
    |

    Gurudaspur, Sep 04: At least 23 people were killed and more than 20 labourers injured after a massive explosion took place today at a firecracker making factory in Punjab's Gurdaspur.

    Representational Image

    The factory is located in Gurdaspur's Batala area and fire engines are currently at the spot.

    Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said rescue operations are underway with the District Collector and the Senior Superintendent of Police heading the relief efforts.

    "Deeply anguished to learn of the loss of lives due to the blast in the firecracker factory in Batala. Rescue operations are underway with the DC & SSP heading the relief efforts,"

    Singh announced an ex-gratia grant of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the seven severely injured who were referred to Amritsar Medical College. He has announced Rs 25,000 for those with minor injuries.

    Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol too expressed grief over the incident. "Saddened to hear about the news of blast in Batala factory. NDRF teams and local administration have been rushed for rescue operation," Deol said in his tweet.

    Teams of the National Disaster Response Force or NDRF and the State Disaster Response Force or SDRF are aiding rescue operations. Senior police and district administration are also present at the spot.

    In another incident on August 31, at least 13 workers were killed and 72 injured in a massive fire and blast caused due to multiple gas cylinders exploding at a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Dhule district, police said.

    Around 100 workers were present in the factory in Waghadi village in Shirpur taluka when the explosion occurred around 9:45 am, police said.

    Several teams of police, disaster management, fire brigade were conducting rescue operations at the site. A massive blanket of smoke could be seen over the factory.

