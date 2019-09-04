  • search
    At least 10 dead, 50 labourers missing after blast in Punjab firecracker factory

    By Shreya
    |

    Gurudaspur, Sep 04: At least 10 people were reported dead and more than 50 labourers are missing after a massive explosion took place today at a firecracker making factory in Punjab's Gurdaspur.

    Image credit: ANI
    Image credit: ANI

    The factory is located in Gurdaspur's Batala area and fire engines are currently at the spot.

    Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said rescue operations are underway with the District Collector and the Senior Superintendent of Police heading the relief efforts.

    In another incident on August 31, at least 13 workers were killed and 72 injured in a massive fire and blast caused due to multiple gas cylinders exploding at a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Dhule district, police said.

    Around 100 workers were present in the factory in Waghadi village in Shirpur taluka when the explosion occurred around 9:45 am, police said.

    Several teams of police, disaster management, fire brigade were conducting rescue operations at the site. A massive blanket of smoke could be seen over the factory.

