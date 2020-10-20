Punjab Assembly passes four bills, adopts resolution against Centre's new farm laws

YouTube
    Chandigarh, Oct 20: The Punjab state Assembly on Tuesday passed four Bills, including those negating the Centre's farm laws, during its special session. A resolution against the three new farm laws passed by the Centre has also been adopted.

    Amarinder Singh

    Chief Minister Amarinder Singh earlier said the farm laws go against the interest of the farmers and landless workers.

    Farm bills are biggest reforms in agriculture sector: Kiren Rijiju

    The CM is also expected to lead MLAs to the Punjab Raj Bhawan on Tuesday to submit the resolution to the governor, ANI reported.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 20, 2020, 16:52 [IST]
