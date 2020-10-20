Punjab Assembly passes four bills, adopts resolution against Centre's new farm laws

AAP MLAs spend night in assembly for not tabling bills against farm laws

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chandigarh, Oct 20: The Punjab state Assembly on Tuesday passed four Bills, including those negating the Centre's farm laws, during its special session. A resolution against the three new farm laws passed by the Centre has also been adopted.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh earlier said the farm laws go against the interest of the farmers and landless workers.

The CM is also expected to lead MLAs to the Punjab Raj Bhawan on Tuesday to submit the resolution to the governor, ANI reported.