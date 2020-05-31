  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Punjab announces 4 week extension of lockdown

    By
    |

    Amritsar, May 31: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday announced a four-week extension of the coronavirus lockdown till June 30.

    Though experts have advised against opening of hospitality services and shopping malls in the state, the chief minister said his government will take into account the Centre's guidelines for lockdown 5.0.

    Punjab announces 4 week extension of lockdown

    The Centre on Saturday issued fresh guidelines relaxing the nationwide lockdown, the fourth phase of which ends on May 31.

    WB extends lockdown till June 15; allows TV, cinema production from June 1

    The countrywide lockdown in containment zones has been extended till June 30, while hospitality services, hotels and shopping malls will be allowed to open from June 8, the Union home ministry said.

    Singh announced his decision after an on-ground assessment of the COVID situation through a video conference with health experts and cabinet ministers Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Balbir Singh Sidhu and Tript Singh Bajwa, according to a government release.

    During his weekly Facebook live session, the chief minister said the threat of COVID-19 was not over yet and if necessary, he would continue to take tough measures to save the lives of people.

    Lockdown 5.0: What is open, what is closed

    Underlining the need to exercise extreme caution, he lauded citizens for following all health norms to help the state government in containing the spread of the disease to a great extent.

    More PUNJAB News

    Read more about:

    punjab curfew amarinder singh

    Story first published: Sunday, May 31, 2020, 10:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 31, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue