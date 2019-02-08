Punjab: Amarinder Singh govt announces 6% DA for its employees, pensioners

  • search
    Chandigarh, Feb 8: In what can possibly bring a smile of the face of the state government employees, the Punjab government Friday announced a 6 per cent dearness allowance (DA) for its employees and pensioners, with effect from February 1.

    File photo of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh
    File photo of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh

    The decision, which will benefit nearly 3.25 lakh employees and three lakh pensioners, was announced by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh during the cabinet meeting after informal discussions on the issue, an official statement said.

    The decision would entail an additional annual financial liability of Rs 720 crore for the state exchequer.

    [Pak shares Kartarpur draft pact, calls India "urgently" to finalise deal]

    Amarinder, who presided over the cabinet meeting, reiterated his government's firm commitment to ensure welfare of the employees and pensioners despite financial constraints.

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

    Story first published: Friday, February 8, 2019, 19:15 [IST]
