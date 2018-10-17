Pune: Woman banned from entering dandiya event for refusing to take virginity test

Pune, Oct 17: In a shocking incident, a woman was boycotted by members of her community from participating in the annual dandiya celebrations on Monday. The woman claimed that she was subjected to the vile tradition of making a woman undergo a 'virginity test' before marriage led to this social boycott.

According to a report by Daily News and Analysis, the woman who is a member of the Kanjarbat community along with her husband opposed the age-old tradition of the 'virginity test' when they were about to get married earlier this year. Their refusal was met with stiff opposition by members of the community.

However, the couple tied the knot in presence of police officials in May this year. But, just when they thought that they could once again be a part of the social fabric, the woman had to face the ire of the community members again on Monday.

Also Read | Oppose 'virginity test' of brides, get thrashed

The woman who filed a complaint at Pimpri police station against eight people with the help of Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS) said that she was dancing at the annual dandiya celebrations for about 20 minutes after which the music was stopped and she was asked to leave the venue. The woman stood her ground, following which the organizers said that the event had been cancelled. However, the music could be heard again as soon as she left the venue in anger.

The police has registered a case under the Social Boycott (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2016.

The Kanjarbat community in Maharashtra considers the pre-wedding 'virginity test' a part of their traditions and anyone who opposes it faces dire consequences as seen in recent time.