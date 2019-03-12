Pune schoolchildren hold mock elections ahead of Lok Sabha polls 2019

India

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Pune, March 12: The Election Commission has blown the poll bugle for the Lok Sabha election 2019 and the build-up to the mega political exercise has begun. Almost 900 million people are expected to cast their ballots this time. Though it's only people with an age of 18 or above who are eligible to cast ballots in election in India, young children who are still some years from casting their first vote, have also shown much excitement about the exercise.

For instance, children at Abhinav Pre Primary School in Pune on Monday organised a mock election process to get a taste of how the entire thing works, CNN reported. They promoted a leader, held the voting and counting and came up with the result of the election.

Holding such mock procedures helps the future generation of the country to get an understanding of the system of which they will become a part one day. It is a sign of a healthy democratic culture and being the biggest democracy of the world, India and its people have the responsibility of educating the upcoming generations.

