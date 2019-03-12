  • search
For Pune Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pune schoolchildren hold mock elections ahead of Lok Sabha polls 2019

    By
    |

    Pune, March 12: The Election Commission has blown the poll bugle for the Lok Sabha election 2019 and the build-up to the mega political exercise has begun. Almost 900 million people are expected to cast their ballots this time. Though it's only people with an age of 18 or above who are eligible to cast ballots in election in India, young children who are still some years from casting their first vote, have also shown much excitement about the exercise.

    Pune schoolchildren hold mock elections ahead of Lok Sabha polls 2019

    For instance, children at Abhinav Pre Primary School in Pune on Monday organised a mock election process to get a taste of how the entire thing works, CNN reported. They promoted a leader, held the voting and counting and came up with the result of the election.

    Also Read | Rajasthan: 15 schools to be named after martyrs

    Holding such mock procedures helps the future generation of the country to get an understanding of the system of which they will become a part one day. It is a sign of a healthy democratic culture and being the biggest democracy of the world, India and its people have the responsibility of educating the upcoming generations.

    Almost 900 million people are expected to cast their ballots in this election.

    More pune NewsView All

    Read more about:

    pune school children lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 11:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 12, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue