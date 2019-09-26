11 killed due to heavy rains in Pune; Collector declares holiday for schools, colleges

  • search
    Pune, Sep 26: Heavy rains since Wednesday night have created a flood-like situation in Pune, Maharashtra. At least eight people were killed after a wall collapsed in Pune due to heavy rains. The incident was reported from Sahakar Nagar area of the city. Bodies were recovered during rescue operations carried out by the officials of the fire department.

    Pune rains: 5 killed as wall collapses; Collector declares holiday for schools, colleges

    The IMD had forecast severe thunderstorm in Mumbai and adjoining regions of Maharashtra on Wednesday. Several low-lying areas in and around Pune were flooded as heavy rains lashed the city during the day.

    The Pune collector has declared a holiday for schools and colleges today.

    Water-logging was reported in Sinhgad Road, Dhanakwadi, Balajinagar, Ambegaon, Sahakar Nagar, Parvati, Kolhewadi and Kirkatwadi, said Prashant Ranpise, the chief of Fire Brigade.

    Bibwewadi recorded massive 112mm rainfall in just three hrs between 8 pm to 11 pm.

    Rains have continued to wreak havoc in Pune since the past two days. As per Skymet Weather, this is the heaviest spell of rain in Pune in September. However, the city more rains in the coming days as monsoon surge is active over the West coast of India.

    The Skymet Weather report also said that monsoon rains have significantly increased over Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan and Goa in the last two days.

    On Tuesday, a 10-year-old girl died after being trapped under the debris of a partially collapsed building in the Khar area of Mumbai.

