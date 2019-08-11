Pune-Mumbai railway route to remain shut till Aug 16

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Pune, Aug 11: Regular train commuters of the Pune-Mumbai route will have to wait till August 16 for the rail services to be reopened.

The railway services have been shut, due to heavy rains, waterlogging waterlogging and landslides in the Mumbai and Pune divisions of Central Railway, as well as on the Miraj-Londa section on South Western Railway.

Among the train services that will be cancelled are the Deccan Queen, Pragati Express, Intercity Express, Sinhagad Express, Mahalaxmi Express, Koyna Express, Ohkha-Tamil Nadu Express, Bikaner-Yeshwantpur Express and Nanded-Panvel Express.

Heavy rains likely in Coastal Karnataka and Kerala

Various other train services on this route have been cancelled, short terminated and diverted by the railways.

Central Railway (CR) is planning to buy 10 boats this week to expedite rescue operations in situations when trains are stuck at a spot due to floodwater, instead of waiting for disaster response agencies to arrive with boats.

The inflatable boats will be equipped with life jackets and will be used to rescue ailing and elderly passengers, besides being used to deliver food packets. In a recent incident, the Mahalaxmi Express (CSMT to Kolhapur) was stuck near Badlapur station after floodwater covered the railway tracks.