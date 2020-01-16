Pune-Jaipur flight makes emergency landing in Mumbai due to engine glitch

Mumbai, Jan 16: Airbus A320 Neo of Indigo, flying from Pune to Jaipur, made an emergency landing in financial capital Mumbai on Thursday after it was diverted due to a glitch in one of the engines.

The number of passengers on board the flight could not immediately be known.

"The IndiGo flight which took off for Jaipur from Pune on Thursday morning was diverted to Mumbai after the pilot reported high engine vibrations in the aircraft mid-air. The flight made an emergency landing early morning," the source said.

IndiGo, in a statement, confirmed the diversion of its Jaipur flight to the city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. It, however, did not divulge the number of persons on board the aircraft.

"An IndiGo flight 6E-6129 (A320) operating from Pune to Jaipur was diverted to Mumbai this morning. During the flight, the pilot observed an engine vibration message and followed the laid standard operating procedures," a spokesperson said in the statement.

The aircraft is currently under inspection at Mumbai, the spokesperson said adding that all passengers were accommodated on another aircraft which further operated to Jaipur.

The incident comes close on the heels of a Bengaluru-Mumbai flight making a priority landing at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on January 6.

Earlier in September 2019, an Indigo flight from Chandigarh carrying 144 passengers had to make an emergency landing at the city airport due to engine issue.

The DGCA had grounded three pilots and two aircraft maintenance engineers of Indigo for not reporting vibrations in the Pratt & Whitney engines of the A320 Neos in separate incidents that occurred since March.