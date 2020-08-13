YouTube
    By
    |

    Pune, Aug 13: Pune district reported 2,997 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its case count to 1,15,128, a health official said on Wednesday.

    The death toll in the district reached 2,619 with 67 patients succumbing to the infection.

    Pune district sees 2,997 new cases of COVID-19

    "Of 2,997 cases, 1,584 are from the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which has recorded 69,235 patients.

    India reports single-day spike of 60,963 coronavirus cases, 834 deaths

    However, 1,449 patients were also discharged from the hospitals," the official said.

    With 1,024 cases in Pimpri Chinchwad, the COVID-19 tally there rose to 31,643.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 13, 2020, 9:37 [IST]
