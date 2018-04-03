Pune: 5-year-old boy trapped in abandoned car dies of heat

In a tragic incident, a 5-year-old boy was suffocated to death after apparently getting locked in an abandoned car in Pune's Chakan area on Tuesday.

According to the police the body of Karan Pandey was found in Chakan after a hectic six-hour search by his family.The body bore burn marks on the neck, face and head.

The police believe the boy died of suffocation and heat after getting trapped inside the vehicle for over five hours.

The 5-year-old had gone out to play in the neighborhood along with a couple of friends around noon from the same vicinity. Unable to bear the heat, he took refuge inside the left-away vehicle which was parked in an open area. Police believe the five-year-old accidentally got trapped in the vehicle.

"As per available details, the car accidentally got locked and the boy could not get out. He remained trapped inside for nearly six hours before his body was found," police officer Pratima Navale told news agency IANS.

However, the police has not yet been able to ascertain any details regarding the owner of the abandoned car, which has been parked there for several weeks.

