Pune: 5 killed in fire at cloth godown in Uruli Devachi village

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Pune, May 09: At least five labourers were killed in a massive fire that broke out this morning at a cloth godown in Uruli Devachi village of Maharashtra's Pune district.

The incident happened when the labourers were asleep in a room when the fire broke out at around 5 am at the cloth godown in Uruli Devachi village, news agency IANS reported quoting an official of Pune Police (Rural).

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire has now been controlled and the injured have been rushed to hospital.

The cause of fire has not yet been confirmed.

