Pulwama: The most audacious attack in recent times

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 14: In one of the most audacious attack in recent times, a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber rammed his vehicle into a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir, following which 40 jawans were martyred.

Officials said that the suicide bombing was the handiwork of the Jaish-e-Mohammad and officials say that it was timed with the death anniversaries of both Afzal Guru and Maqbool Bhat. The bomber was identified as Adil Ahmad alias Waqar, a resident of Kashmir.

He was a resident of Pulwama and he rammed his car into the 55 seater CRPF bus.

Officials also tell OneIndia that following the attack on the convoy, which was moving from Jammu to Srinagar, there were gunshots that were heard along with grenade blasts.

Year 2019: When SC restored the right of Ram Lalla

In a video released, Adil starts off by saying that by the time everyone sees the video, he will be dead. He also says that he had joined the Jaish a year back. He says that he was given the opportunity to carry out the attack. He said that by the time people are watching the video, he would be in heaven. He calls on the people of Kashmir to join the Jaish and strengthen the organisation. He also said that their mission is not far away and more people should join and fight the injustice.

In the video that is 10 minutes long, he boasts about the other attacks carried out by the Jaish. He speaks about the attack on Parliament and also the strikes at Pathankot, Nagrota and Uri.

He also calls on the people of North Kashmir to follow those in the southern part of the state and fight against India.

2019: The historic year when Article 370 was abrogated

Intelligence Bureau officials tell OneIndia that the attack was clearly timed with the death anniversaries of Guru and Bhat. There were plenty of warnings about the same and the attack took place despite security being high. The official further said that the Jaish decided to target the CRPF officials on the highway as they were vulnerable.

This attack further worsened relations between India and Pakistan. India, however, hit back quickly. The Indian Air Force flew right into Pakistan territory and struck at the Balakot training facility of the Jaish-e-Mohammad.