Pulwama: The 200 kg explosive had 35 kilograms of RDX procured from Pakistan

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 25: The National Investigation Agency in its chargesheet said that 200 kilograms of explosives were used in the Pulwama attack.

In the 13,500 page chargesheet filed before a special court in Jammu, the NIA said that the Jaish-e-Mohammad used 200 kilograms of explosives to trigger the blast on a CRPF convoy in which 200 jawans were martyred.

The agency which has been probing the case for the past 18 months further said that 35 kgs of the RDX was brought in from Pakistan while the nitro-glycerine and ammonium nitrate were procured locally.

The chargesheet apart from naming the top leadership of the JeM which includes Maulana Masood Azhar also names Mohammad Umer Farooq as the key conspirator of the attack. He is the nephew of Azhar and son of IC-814 hijacker Ibrahim Azhar.

In its chargesheet, the NIA said that it has enough evidence to show that Farooq was in touch with the JeM leadership in Pakistan.

Further the NIA said that Farooq had entered India in 2018 and he had played the lead role in assembling the IED. It may be recalled that he was killed in an encounter on March 29 along with Kamran, an IED expert.

The NIA has also named Ismail Saifullahm who along with Farooq had crossed the border.

He is however absconding. Another absconding accused in the chargesheet is Sameer Dar. He had managed to escape from the encounter site after Farooq and Kamran were killed.

The probe by the NIA revealed that the RDX used in the attack was procured from Pakistan. The JeM terrorists had infiltrated into India and the NIA has video evidence of the same. The NIA also detailed the role of Adil Ahmed Dar, the suicide bomber who rammed the explosive laden vehicle into the CRPF convoy at Pulwama.