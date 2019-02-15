Pulwama terror attack: Widespread condemnation pours in from across world

US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster

The US condemned the terror attack and said it stands alongside India in defeating terrorism. "The US Mission in India strongly condemns today's terrorist attack in Jammu & Kashmir. We send our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims," US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster tweeted.

[‘Sacrifices of security personnel won't go in vain': PM Modi on ‘dastardly' Pulwama attack]

Russia, while condemning the terror attack, stressed the need to combat such "inhuman acts" with decisive and collective response without any double standards. "We denounce terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and reiterate the need to combat these inhuman acts with decisive and collective response without any double standards," a Russian Embassy statement said.

French Ambassador to India Alexandre Ziegler

French Ambassador to India Alexandre Ziegler said France most firmly condemns the heinous attack perpetrated in Jammu & Kashmir. "France has always been and always will be by India's side in the fight against terrorism in all its forms," he said.

[Won't hesitate to take any action, says HM Rajnath Singh]

Germany strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack, saying stands by its strategic partner India. Australia, Turkey and Czech Republic also condemned the horrific terror attack. India's neighbours Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Maldives also expressed solidarity and vowed to combat the menace of terrorism jointly.

Maldivian President Ibrahim Solih

"I strongly condemn the deadly terrorist attack in Kashmir today killing at least 40 people. We send our thoughts and prayers to those affected. The Maldives will continue to work with India and the international community to combat terrorism in our region and the world at large," Maldivian President Ibrahim Solih said.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in a message through the country's High Commission, here, said her country remains steadfast in its commitment against terrorism of all forms and manifestations and maintains a zero tolerance policy against any kind of terrorist activities. Bangladesh would continue to work and cooperate with international community including India to eradicate the menace of terrorism, she said.

Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering

"Deeply saddened by the news of the horrific terrorist attack in Kashmir. Bhutan strongly condemns terrorist attack of any nature. Our prayers are with the grieved family and we are following the situation closely," Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering said.

[From mason to fidayeen: Why Jaish picked a local for the Pulwama suicide attack]

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena expressed sadness over the dastardly terror attack, saying the world must condemn such brutal terrorist attacks and take effective action to prevent such incidents in future.