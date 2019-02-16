Pulwama Terror Attack: Navjot Singh Sidhu to be sacked from The Kapil Sharma show

  • search
    New Delhi, Feb 16: After Navjot Singh Sidhu received flak for his remarks on Pulwama attack, makers of The Kapil Sharma Show have reportedly decided to pull him down from the show.

    Reacting to the recent attacks on Pulwama, Sidhu had commented saying, "For a handful of people, can you blame the entire nation and can you blame an individual? It (the attack) is a cowardly act and I condemn it firmly. Violence is always condemnable and those who did it must be punished."

    Sidhu's comment has not gone well with the netizens. In fact, #BoycottSidhu has been trending since last night.

    "His remarks have not been taken kindly by most. Also, the channel and the show was getting dragged into the unwanted controversy. This is when the team amicably decided that Navjot make a distance from the show. The team has already shot a couple of episodes with Archana," Indian Express quoted sources.

    This is not the first time that Sony TV has taken a stand over a controversy. After Anu Malik was named in the MeToo campaign, he was sacked overnight as a judge from Indian Idol 10.

    On Thursday, February 14, 2019, more than 40 CRPF jawans lost their lives in a terrorist attack which took place in Awantipora, Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. A car carrying more than 350 kg of explosives rammed into a bus of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, causing a blast.

    The incident has led the political parties to put up a united front as they vouch to tackle the issue of terrorism together.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 16, 2019, 15:07 [IST]
