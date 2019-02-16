Pulwama Terror Attack: Navjot Singh Sidhu to be removed from The Kapil Sharma show

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 16: Punjab Cabinet minister and comedian Navjot Singh Sidhu has been asked to leave 'The Kapil Sharma Show' after he received flak for his remarks on Pulwama attack.

Reacting to the attack, one of the deadliest in Jammu and Kashmir, Sidhu had commented, "For a handful of people, can you blame the entire nation and can you blame an individual? It (the attack) is a cowardly act and I condemn it firmly. Violence is always condemnable and those who did it must be punished."

Sidhu's comment has not gone well with the netizens. In fact, #BoycottSidhu has been trending since last night.

This is not the first time that Sony TV has taken a stand over a controversy. After Anu Malik was named in the MeToo campaign, he was sacked overnight as a judge from Indian Idol 10.

On Thursday, February 14, 2019, more than 40 CRPF jawans lost their lives in a terrorist attack which took place in Awantipora, Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. A car carrying more than 350 kg of explosives rammed into a bus of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, causing a blast.

The incident has led the political parties to put up a united front as they vouch to tackle the issue of terrorism together.