  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pulwama suicide strike worst since 2001 J&K legislative assembly fidayeen bombing

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Feb 14: The ghastly attack at Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir in which over 20 CRPF jawans have lost their lives is the worst in the past 20 years in the state.

    Pulwama suicide strike worst since 2001 J&K legislative assembly fidayeen bombing

    The worst suicide bombing prior to this attack that the state has witnessed was the one in 2001, which was also carried out by the Jaish-e-Mohammad. On Monday, October 1 2001, three terrorists of the Jaish carried out an attack on the Jammu and Kashmir State Legislative Assembly complex in Srinagar, using an explosive laden Tata Sumo.

    Also Read | Pulwama attack: All jawans on bus feared dead, 20 bodies identified

    The vehicle was rammed into the main gate by three fidayeens. The attack claimed the lives of 38 people.

    While one fidayeen drove into the main entrance and exploded the vehicle, the others entered the building and seized control. A gun battle followed following which the rest of the terrorists were killed.

    The incident at Pulwama is the worst since the 2001 attack. The suicide bombing was the handiwork of the Jaish-e-Mohammad and officials say that it was timed with the death anniversaries of both Afzal Guru and Maqbool Bhat. The bomber has been identified as Adil Ahmad alias Waqar, a resident of Kashmir.

    Also Read | Jaish bomber released a chilling video before striking at Pulwama

    He was a resident of Pulwama and he rammed his car into the 55 seater CRPF bus.
    Officials also tell OneIndia that following the attack on the convoy, which was moving from Jammu to Srinagar, there were gunshots that were heard along with grenade blasts.

    Sources also tell Oneindia that none on the ill-fated bus may have survived. This means that the death toll is likely to rise.

    Read more about:

    pulwama terror attack jammu and kashmir suicide attack

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue