Pulwama suicide strike worst since 2001 J&K legislative assembly fidayeen bombing

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Srinagar, Feb 14: The ghastly attack at Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir in which over 20 CRPF jawans have lost their lives is the worst in the past 20 years in the state.

The worst suicide bombing prior to this attack that the state has witnessed was the one in 2001, which was also carried out by the Jaish-e-Mohammad. On Monday, October 1 2001, three terrorists of the Jaish carried out an attack on the Jammu and Kashmir State Legislative Assembly complex in Srinagar, using an explosive laden Tata Sumo.

Also Read | Pulwama attack: All jawans on bus feared dead, 20 bodies identified

The vehicle was rammed into the main gate by three fidayeens. The attack claimed the lives of 38 people.

While one fidayeen drove into the main entrance and exploded the vehicle, the others entered the building and seized control. A gun battle followed following which the rest of the terrorists were killed.

The incident at Pulwama is the worst since the 2001 attack. The suicide bombing was the handiwork of the Jaish-e-Mohammad and officials say that it was timed with the death anniversaries of both Afzal Guru and Maqbool Bhat. The bomber has been identified as Adil Ahmad alias Waqar, a resident of Kashmir.

Also Read | Jaish bomber released a chilling video before striking at Pulwama

He was a resident of Pulwama and he rammed his car into the 55 seater CRPF bus.

Officials also tell OneIndia that following the attack on the convoy, which was moving from Jammu to Srinagar, there were gunshots that were heard along with grenade blasts.

Sources also tell Oneindia that none on the ill-fated bus may have survived. This means that the death toll is likely to rise.