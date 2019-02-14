Pulwama: Suicide bomber drove Scorpio with 300 kgs of explosives into CRPF bus

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Srinagar, Feb 14: The Jaish-e-Mohammad bomber, a Kashmiri local who carried out a suicide strike on a bus carrying CRPF jawans had loaded his vehicle with over 300 kilograms of explosives.

The impact of the suicide bombing was huge and the death toll rose quickly to over 20. Sources even said that all on board the ill-fated bus are feared dead. In all the convoy was carrying 2,500 personnel and there were 78 vehicles in all.

The suicide bomber, Adil alias Waqar, a resident of Pulwama was driving a Scorpio vehicle. He rammed the vehicle into the bus and it is suspected that there were more than 300 kilograms of explosives in his vehicle as a result of which the impact was such.

The incident at Pulwama is the worst since the 2001 attack on the legislative assembly complex. The suicide bombing was the handiwork of the Jaish-e-Mohammad and officials say that it was timed with the death anniversaries of both Afzal Guru and Maqbool Bhat.