  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pulwama suicide attack: Both IB and police had warned of Jaish led strike

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Feb 15: At least four Intelligence Bureau warnings were issued before the deadly attack at Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir in which nearly 44 CRPF jawans were killed.

    Security personnel carry out the rescue and relief works at the site of suicide bomb attack at Lathepora Awantipora in Pulwama district of south Kashmir
    Security personnel carry out the rescue and relief works at the site of suicide bomb attack at Lathepora Awantipora in Pulwama district of south Kashmir

    Apart from the IB warnings, the J&K police had shared an input, which was uploaded on a private Twitter account, a few days back in which the Jaish-e-Mohammad threatened to carry out a suicide attack on the security forces.

    Also Read | Pulwama attack: Over 40 CRPF jawans martyred; NSG, NIA investigators to join probe

    The tweet shared by the police carried a 33 second video of troops in Somalia being attacked by terrorists in a similar manner. A similar modus operandi was used by the Jaish terrorist, Adil Hussain Dar at Pulwama.

    The twitter handle "313_get" is not open for public viewing. It carried a threat "InshaAllah...its will same in Kashmir...endian are flying in parts...InshaAllah (sic)".

    The twitter handle is being operated using the virtual private network making it difficult for the security agencies to establish the location of its operator, police officials said.

    The same was shared during the meeting held two days back and all security formations were alerted about a possible terror attack similar to that carried in the twitter handle.
    Jammu and Kashmir police had also prepared a dummy video to explain how terrorists may possibly carry out such an attack, the officials said.

    Also Read | Pulwama suicide strike worst since 2001 J&K legislative assembly fidayeen bombing

    In addition to this there were both general and specific warnings issued about a big strike by the Jaish-e-Mohammad. IB officials had also warned that the terror group would carry out something big to commemorate the death anniversaries of both Afzal Guru and Maqbool Bhat.

    Read more about:

    pulwama terror attack crpf jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Friday, February 15, 2019, 5:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 15, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue