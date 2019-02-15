Pulwama suicide attack: Both IB and police had warned of Jaish led strike

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Srinagar, Feb 15: At least four Intelligence Bureau warnings were issued before the deadly attack at Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir in which nearly 44 CRPF jawans were killed.

Apart from the IB warnings, the J&K police had shared an input, which was uploaded on a private Twitter account, a few days back in which the Jaish-e-Mohammad threatened to carry out a suicide attack on the security forces.

The tweet shared by the police carried a 33 second video of troops in Somalia being attacked by terrorists in a similar manner. A similar modus operandi was used by the Jaish terrorist, Adil Hussain Dar at Pulwama.

The twitter handle "313_get" is not open for public viewing. It carried a threat "InshaAllah...its will same in Kashmir...endian are flying in parts...InshaAllah (sic)".

The twitter handle is being operated using the virtual private network making it difficult for the security agencies to establish the location of its operator, police officials said.

The same was shared during the meeting held two days back and all security formations were alerted about a possible terror attack similar to that carried in the twitter handle.

Jammu and Kashmir police had also prepared a dummy video to explain how terrorists may possibly carry out such an attack, the officials said.

In addition to this there were both general and specific warnings issued about a big strike by the Jaish-e-Mohammad. IB officials had also warned that the terror group would carry out something big to commemorate the death anniversaries of both Afzal Guru and Maqbool Bhat.