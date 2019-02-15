  • search
    New Delhi, Feb 15: Father of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan Ratan Thakur who was martyred in on February 14, in Pulwama terror attack has stated that he would not hesitate to send his another son to fight for India.

    Pulwama Revenge: Ready to sacrifice another son, says father of martyred CRPF Jawan
    Ratan Thakur was among the 40 soldiers who were martyred in Jammu and Kashmir after Jaish-e-Mohammed attacked a CRPF convoy. Dozens of jawans were seriously injured.

    Ratan's father, who stays in Bhagalpur, Bihar, said he lost his son in service of the nation. ''I have sacrificed a son in Mother India's service, I will send my other son as well to fight, ready to give him up for Mother India, but Pakistan must be given a befitting reply,'' he said.

     

    Meanwhile, mortal remains of the soldiers have been brought to New Delhi.

    Also Read | Revenge for Pulwama: Let us begin with the separatists says Amar Bhushan

    The US, in a statement on Thursday evening (14 Feb) expressed grave concern against the attack. China again declined to back India's appeal to list JeM chief Masood Azhar as global terrorist by the UN following the Pulwama attack. Beijing had earlier today condemned the terror attack, saying it was deeply shocked over the incident and firmly opposed to terrorism.

    At least 44 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed after a suicide bomber rammed his SUV, laden with 300 kilograms of explosives, into a CRPF bus on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Kashmir's Pulwama district. Scores were injured in the Kashmir terror attack.

    Story first published: Friday, February 15, 2019, 14:25 [IST]
