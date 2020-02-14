Pulwama: Rahul Gandhi raises voice, questions Who in BJP is held accountable for attack?

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Feb 14: While the nation remembers the martyrs of Pulwama on the first anniversary of the terror attack on Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government as he raised a couple of questions about the investigation.

Taking to Twitter, after paying tributes to Pulwama martyrs, the Congress leader questioned about the outcome of the investigation and who all in the Centre have been held accountable for such security lapse.

"Today as we remember our 40 CRPF martyrs in the #PulwamaAttack , let us ask: Who benefitted the most from the attack? What is the outcome of the inquiry into the attack? Who in the BJP Govt has yet been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack?" Rahul Gandhi questioned on Twitter.

It was on this day in 2019 a suicide bomber from a terror outfit attacked and killed as many as 40 brave CRPF personnel in Pulwama.

The nation watched this incident with shock and horror. However, India decided to pay Pakistan back. The Indian agencies zeroed in on the Balakot training facility of the Jaish-e-Mohammad in Pakistan and eliminated as many as 350 terrorists.