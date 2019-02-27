Pulwama martyrs get a proper 13th day 'Shraadh' ritual: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 27: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said that the jawans martyred in Pulwama on 14 Frbruary got a proper 13th day 'shraadh' after the air strikes on Pakistan.

Incidentally, Twelve days after the Pulwama attack, the IAF struck Pakistan a day ahead of the 'tehervin' ritual marking the 13-day mourning period.

India bombed and destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in Pakistan early Tuesday, killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders.

The operation, described as a "non-military, preemptive strike", was welcomed by the entire political spectrum and military experts who had been advocating retribution after the February 14 suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama claied by JeM.

The strikes involving several fighter jets of the Indian Air Force successfully destroyed camps belonging to Pakistan-based terror outfits in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the sources told news agency PTI. The extent of the damage inflicted on the ground is not immediately known.

The strikes came amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan following the February 14 suicide attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group in Kashmir's Pulwama district that killed 40 CRPF soldiers of whom a dozen belonged to UP.