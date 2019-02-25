Pulwama: JeM’s Indian touts helped move RDX provided by Pakistan army

India

Vicky Nanjappa

Srinagar, Feb 25: The probe that is being carried out into the Pulwama attack has provided several leads that point towards Pakistan directly. While it has been ascertained now that the vehicle used in the attack was a red Maruti Eeco, investigators have also learnt that it was the Pakistan military that provided the RDX.

An officer with the National Investigation Agency tells OneIndia that the RDX was moved into Kashmir from across the border weeks before the attack. The RDX was smuggled into India by touts of the Jaish-e-Mohammad. Since it was a large quantity, it was moved in batches, the NIA officer also said.

When asked if the RDX could have been stolen from within the country, officials part of the investigation replied in the negative. The RDX in India has been accounted for and hence there is no chance of it being stolen here. However the Pakistan military freely supplies the RDX to terrorists and hence we are sure that it has been smuggled from across the border, the officer also said.

Officials also ruled out the possibility of the bomb fitted in the car being triggered remotely. It was Adil Ahmed Dar, the suicide bomber who triggered the explosives. NIA officials however say that there were others too who were part of the attack and the logistics had been provided by the over ground workers of the Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Dar had entered into the highway through the service road before detonating the vehicle close to bus number 5, which was part of the CRPF convoy.

While probing the trail into the RDX, officials say that they would also look into how the terrorists managed to slip in the explosives through the border. Terrorists have several touts on the Indian side, who help in infiltrations. To have brought in the RDX in several batches and going undetected points towards a major lapse, officials explained. Several persons have been identified as having worked closely with the JeM and they would be questioned, NIA officials also said.