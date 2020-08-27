Pulwama: JeM’s plans of eulogising suicide bomber was shelved after Balakot strike

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 27: The Jaish-e-Mohammad had planned on eulogising the Pulwama bomber Adil Dar and use his clips to inspire the youth of Kashmir. Further a massive propaganda programme was being planned to use images showing the bodies of the martyred CRPF jawans, who lost their lives in the attack.

The National Investigation Agency's chargesheet in the Pulwama attack details the chat transcripts between the terrorists who plotted and executed the attack. Most of the data had been deleted and it was with the help of the forensics department that the agency managed to retrieve the data.

The transcripts retrieved by the NIA helped pierce together the 13,500 page chargesheet.

While the JeM had major plans of eulogising Dar and also put out propaganda videos to inspire the Kashmir youth, the plan was put on hold following the Balakot attack.

This was revealed in a voice packet exchange between Rauf Asghar, brother of JeM chief, Maulana Masood Azhar and Umar Farooq, the main accused in the attack who was later killed in an encounter by the security forces.

Post the Balakot strike, Asghar asks Farooq about the strike. He also asks him if he has any information on the movement of the Indian Air Force aircraft. It was following the strike that they decided not to go ahead with the propaganda programme.

NIA sources tell OneIndia that the JeM had also planned another big attack on the lines of the Pulwama strike. However the attack was shelved after the Balakot strike. It was an unexpected hit for the JeM and they had not anticipated the same, the source cited above also said.

The Jaish-e-Mohammad did not have to look for a suicide bomber for the Pulwama attack as Adil Ahmed Dar had offered himself much before the plan was finalised.

It was in October 2018 following the killing of Usman Haider in an encounter with the Indian security forces, JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar gave a speech calling for the martyrdom of Kashmiris. Dar had decided after the speech that he would be available as a suicide bomber whenever the JeM needed him, an NIA officer said.

The main accused, Mohammad Umar Farooq also visited Afghanistan for explosives training in 2016-17. He infiltrated into India through International Border at Jammu-Samba Sector in April, 2018 and took over as Jaish-e-Mohammad Commander of Pulwama. Mohammad Umar along with his Pakistani compatriots viz. Mohd. Kamran, Mohd. Ismail alias Saifullah and Qari Yasir and local associates, Sameer Dar and Adil Ahmad Dar planned and prepared for the attack on security forces using IEDs.

Accused Shakir Bashir, Insha Jan, Peer Tariq Ahmad Shah and Bilal Ahmad Kuchey provided all logistics and harboured the JeM terrorists in their houses. From December, 2018 onwards, Shakir Bashir started doing reconnaissance of the movement and deployment of security forces on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.