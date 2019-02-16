Pulwama: Huge impact as Supergel-90 multiplied potency of main explosive

Srinagar, Feb 16: The preliminary investigation conducted by the National Security Guards in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack suggests that a mix of RDX and Supergel-90 may have been used.

Supergel-90 is a blasting agent that is commonly used in quarrying. Sources familiar with the investigation tell OneIndia that contrary to initial reports that a Scorpio may have been used by the suicide bomber, initial investigations suggest that either an Alto of Eeco may have been used.

The source said that during the post blast analysis, the investigators had recovered a bumper of a Maruti vehicle from the site. The source said that going by initial investigations, it appears as though over 80 kilograms of explosives were used in the attack.

The officer also went on to note that the quantity of the RDX could have been much lower. However the impact was huge due to Superegel-90, which can multiply the potency of the main explosive used. Also, it acts an incendiary device, an NSG official said.

While the forensic analysis would give a clear picture, investigators are yet to determine whether the bomber had crashed the vehicle into the CRPF bus or detonated his vehicle before the bus.

Investigators also say that the bomb was carefully assembled in the vehicle. The initial probe suggests that explosives had a shaped charge, which was designed for maximum impact. As a result of such assembly, the bomb was able to penetrate into armour and also managed to reduce the bus to mangled steel parts.

An investigator also informed that they are trying to ascertain where the explosives were sourced from. It may have come from across the border a couple of months back, the investigator also said. He also said that looking at the quantity that had been used, it appears as though the RDX was brought into Jammu and Kashmir in small quantities over the months. It is impossible to smuggle in so much of RDX in one go, he also said.

The investigator also informed that they are also not ruling out the possibility of the explosives being sourced from within the country. We are exploring every angle, the officer also said.