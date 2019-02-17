Pulwama: Explosive had a shaped charge design to penetrate into armour

  • search
    Srinagar, Feb 17: Investigations into the Pulwama attack have revealed that the shaped charge design of the explosive was one of the main reasons for such an impact.

    The bomb maker had made a shaped charged design for maximum impact. This was done to ensure that the bomb had a focused impact and also inflicted maximum damage in a very limited space, an officer familiar with the investigation informed OneIndia.

    Further officials also say that the design was such that it could penetrate into armour. The official however added that they are still ascertaining the explosive that was used. There are signs that RDX was used along with Superego-90. However a clear picture would emerge only once the complete forensic analysis is done.

    The manner in which the explosive was designed created a huge impact and the CRPF bus was blown to bits. The vehicle and human remains were scattered across nearly 150 metres of the highway.

    A shaped charge is an explosive charge shaped to focus the effect of the explosive's energy. Several types are used to cut and form metal, penetrate armour and also perforate wells. This design can penetrate armour steel to a depth of seven or more times the diameter of the charge.

    An official with the National Investigation Agency informed that they are still ascertaining the vehicle that Adil Dar was driving. Initial reports suggested that it was a Scorpio. However after a bumper was found at the attack site, it suggests that it could have been an Alto or Eeco.

    The explosive was packed under the passenger seat and Dar entered the highway from the wrong side. When he was towards the left of the CRPF bus number 5, he detonated the explosives.

