Pulwama encounter: Terrorists trapped in a building

Srinagar, June 29: A gunbattle broke out between the terrorists and the security forces on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. The terrorists are said to be trapped in a residential building.

Earlier today, one terrorirst was gunned down in an encounter near Trehgam in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

In a seperate incident on Friday, three Army men were injured when terrorists attacked an Army patrol party in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

[Terrorists lob grenade at Army patrolling party in Shopian, 3 injured]

On June 24, two terrorists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district while one surrendered. One of the slain terrorists was identified as LeT's divisional commander Shakoor Ahmad Dar. Dar was one of the 21 militants on the hit list of the security forces that has been prepared as part of a fresh military offensive aimed at destroying the leadership and organizing capabilities of terror outfits all across Kashmir.

On June 22, four terrorists reportedly affiliated to Islamic State J&K were gunned down by security forces. The terrorists have been identified as Dawood Ahmad Sofi, Majid Manzoor Dar, Aadil Rehman Bhat & Mohammad Ashraf Itoo. Also, incriminating material and huge quantity of ammunition were seized from the site of encounter.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day