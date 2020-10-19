CRPF bus hit in J&K likely an act of terror

Pulwama: CRPF personnel injured in terror attack

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Srinagar, Oct 19: A CRPF personnel was injured in a terrorist attack on security forces party in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

The ultras opened fire on a joint naka party of police and CRPF at Gangoo in Pulwama district, a police official said. The injured CRPF personnel has been hospitalised.

Last week the security forces arrested a terrorist associate belonging to Lashkar-e-Tayiba from Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Haris Shareef Rather, a resident of Zaffron Colony in Pampore, was involved in providing shelter, logistic and other support to LeT militants besides assisting active militants in transporting arms and ammunition in Pampore, Khrew and Kakapora areas of the district, according to police records.

Rather was held from Pampore area of Awantipora in the south Kashmir district and incriminating material seized from him has been taken into case records for investigation.