Pulwama bomber became terrorist after he was beaten by troops, Prashant Bhushan justifies terror

    New Delhi, Feb 16: As India salutes sacrifice of 40 brave-hearts, senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan has defended the terrorist behind the Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF jawans.

    Prashant Bhushan
    Prashant Bhushan

    "Pulwama bomber Adil Ahmad Dar became terrorist after he was beaten by troops. It is important to understand why so many young men in Kashmir are becoming militants and willing to die. Even US forces couldn't hold Afghanistan and Iraq after large-scale suicide attacks," tweeted Bhushan.

    His statements come barely two days after the dastardly act of terror unleashed on innocent Central Reserve Police Force jawans in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. Congress' social media head Divya Spandana has retweeted it.

    Navjot Singh Sidhu said, "For a handful of people, can you blame the entire nation and can you blame an individual?" He further said, "It (the attack) is a cowardly act and I condemn it firmly. Violence is always condemnable and those who did it must be punished."

    Sidhu's comment has not gone well with the netizens, who slammed him. #boycottsidhu and #boycottkapilsharmashow have been trending on social media.

    Fans have asked to remove Sidhu from the show, or else they won't watch The Kapil Sharma Show and will they will unsubscribe Sony TV. A few of them even unsubscribed Sony TV! Check out fans' comments!

    Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the attack in Pulwama's Awantipora area. The attack took place after a suicide bomber, identified as local boy Adil Ahmad Dar, in a Mahindra Scorpio car loaded with 350 kilograms of explosives rammed into a convoy of 78 vehicles carrying over 2500 CRPF troops on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway.

