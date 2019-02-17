Pulwama: Bomb maker entered India in Jan, slipped out moments after attack

Srinagar, Feb 17: The Intelligence agencies have been able to identify person who prepared and assembled the bomb for the Pulwama attack.

Officials say that the bomb maker had entered Jammu and Kashmir in January through the Poonch sector. Investigations have also revealed that the mastermind, Mohammad Umair is still in the Pulwama area. Umair, who is the nephew of Jaish-e-Mohammad chief, oversaw the entire operation, which also included the infiltration of the bomb maker Kamran and others.

Kamran is said to have infiltrated through the Poonch sector in January along with the equipment. There were 10 others with him, including the person from Afghanistan who had trained him in the first place.

An Intelligence Bureau official informed OneIndia that the Jaish-e-Mohammad was keen that the attacker is a local and hence they had picked Adil Dar for the job. One of the main reasons for using a local was to give Pakistan the deniability factor. Further it was also aimed at inspiring more locals and lure them into terror. There have been complaints by the local terrorists that they are given menial jobs in comparison to the ones undertaken by their Pakistani counterparts.

Before the equipment was brought into the Valley, Dar underwent extensive training and even carried out several dry runs.

One Kamran along with his trainer Rashid entered the Valley, they moved the equipment to a safe house in Pulwama. Following this, they trained Dar further on how to detonate a car bomb.

IB sources also say that after assembling the bomb in the car, both Kamran and Rashid slipped out. They had moved into Pakistan occupied Kashmir. The officer however added that they have may been pulled further back now as Pakistan is anticipating a major hit from India.

Investigations suggest that nearly 80 kilograms of RDX was used in the attack. The probe agencies are still trying to ascertain as how to so much explosive was fitted into a vehicle. At first it was said that the vehicle used by the bomber, Adil Dar was a Scorpio. However further investigations suggest that it could have been either an Alto or Eeco. The investigators came to this conclusion after they found a bumper of a Maruti from the attack site.

While the bomb maker managed to get out of Kashmir, intelligence agencies say that the mastermind of the attack is still in the state. The mastermind identified as Mohammad Umair is still operating in the Pulwama area. An Intelligence Bureau official informed that he had overseen the entire attack and was also the one who masterminded it.