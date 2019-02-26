Pulwama avenged: IAF destroyed 7 acre JeM camp at Balakote

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 26: The Indian Air Force today carried out a decisive strike on terror camps in Pakistan as part of the action to avenge the Pulwama attack in which 44 CRPF jawans were martyred.

The IAF struck at three places, Balakote, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad and sources say inflicted heavy damage. The biggest strike was at Balakote, which houses a 7 acre terror camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammad, the Maulana Masood Azhar led terror group that carried out the Pulwama attack.

The Balakote camp is located at KPK. The IAF according to sources struck these camps with laser guided bombs, which it may be recalled were first used in Kargil. Balakot is a town in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. It is around 50 kilometres away from the Line of Control.

Major terror camps had been identified on the basis of concrete intelligence, following which the strike took place, sources also added. Around 1,000 kilograms of bombs were dropped during the operation, the source also added.

Sources say that three launch pads of the Jaish-e-Mohammad were destroyed. The pads to be hit were at Balakote, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad. The control rooms of the JeM too have been destroyed, the source added.

The casualties have been severe following the air strikes. Nearly 200 terrorists have been hit, the source also added. Apart from the Mirage 2000s, drones and early warning jets too were part of the operation.