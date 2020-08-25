Pulwama attack: What to expect from NIA’s 5,000 page chargesheet

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 25: The National Investigation Agency is set to file its chargesheet in the Pulwama attack case. The chargesheet which would run into nearly 5,000 pages is expected to be filed today in Jammu.

The chargesheet would focus on the attack, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF jawans.

Sources tell OneIndia that the chargesheet would also focus extensively on the modus operandi, the role played by the top leadership of the Jaish-e-Mohammad, including Maulana Masood Azhar.

The chargesheet would be an extremely detailed one and would go into the planning, funding to execution. The details of the mastermind, handlers, foot soldiers and the manner in which the explosives were sourced and assembled would also be mentioned in detail in the chargesheet.

The probe by the NIA revealed that the RDX used in the attack was procured from Pakistan. The JeM terrorists had infiltrated into India and the NIA has video evidence of the same. The NIA would also detail the role of Adil Ahmed Dar, the suicide bomber who rammed the explosive laden vehicle into the CRPD convoy at Pulwama.

Further the role of Umer Farooq, the key conspirator in the case would also find a detailed mention in the case. The NIA it may be recalled had also arrested Shakir Bashir Magrey, a furniture shop owner at Lethpora on the charge that he had provided logistic support to the bomber. He is also accused of procuring the battery, ammonium nitrate that was used to fabricate the IED.

Further the NIA had also arrested Tariq Ahmad Shah and his daughter Insha Jan for providing shelter to the terrorists. The others to be named in the chargesheet would be Mohammad Rather, Bilal Ahmed Kuchey, Mohammad Abbas Rather and Waiz ul Islam. Each of these persons helped in both procurement as well as logistics.