Pulwama attack was JeM’s gift to BJP: A S Dulat

New Delhi, Mar 31: Former chief of the Research and Analysis Wing, A S Dulat said that the Pulwama attack was a gift to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the elections.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Asian Arab Awards 2019, Dulat said that it was a gift to the BJP ahead of the general elections. He also added that India had the right to carry out the surgical strikes on terror camps in Pakistan.

I have said this in the past and am saying it again that the Pulwama terror attack was a gift by the Jaish-e-Mohammad Modi. As elections were due, it was expected that there would be a retaliation. It was inevitable that something would happen. The surgical strike in Pakistan was alright, Dulat also said.

On the Kashmir issue, he said that we should talk to the locals and that is the only way forward. He also added that former prime minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh came very close to signing a peace treaty with Pakistan.

He said that national should be looked at in the broader perspective and where patriotism is enough, there should be no emphasis on nationalism. Nationalism can lead to war, he also added.