Pulwama attack updates: PM Modi chairs high-level meeting amid calls for Surgical strike 2.0

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Feb 15: At least 44 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed after a suicide bomber rammed his SUV, laden with 300 kilograms of explosives, into a CRPF bus on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Kashmir's Pulwama district. Scores were injured in the Kashmir terror attack.

Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) claimed the responsibility for the attack. The suicide bomber was identified as Adil Ahmed Dar, native of Kakapora tehsil in Pulwama district, who officials said joined the terror group in 2018.

Also Read | Pulwama suicide attack: Both IB and police had warned of Jaish led strike

PM Modi has called a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) today to discuss the security situation in the state against the backdrop of the attack.

Here are the updates after terrorist attack on CRPF convoy at Pulwama:

The CRPF headquarters in Delhi issued a statement late on Thursday night to state the death toll as 37, even as CRPF officials and Jammu and Kashmir police sources had put the figures over 40. "We regret to inform that 37 personnel attained martyrdom and five personnel were injured in the ID blast at Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir. The injured are being treated at the 92 base hospital of the Army in Srinagar," the CRPF statement said. There are speculations that the panel is likely to discuss the possibility of another surgical strike as the death toll is higher than Uri attack. Maharajganj: Family of CRPF personnel Pankaj Tripathi who lost his life in #PulwamaTerrorAttack yesterday, in mourning. pic.twitter.com/Pw9cNLpRPw — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 15, 2019 Maharajganj, UP: Family of CRPF personnel Pankaj Tripathi who lost his life in Pulwama Terror Attack yesterday, in mourning. Home Minister Rajnath Singh to leave for Jammu and Kashmir post 11 am. He will meet Unified Command after wreath laying ceremony. Heads of all military and para-military forces to be present. Stunned at his refusal to acknowledge grave security lapse despite intelligence inputs. Why were 2000 CRPF men allowed to travel in a convoy? Is air travel only for political elites? Defies common sense. Easy to blame us.J&K under guv rule so he cant abdicate responsibility. https://t.co/uLVGASerjo — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 15, 2019 Mehbooba Mufti replies to J&K Governor Satypal Malik’s statement that Kashmir's political parties are soft on terrorism. Dear Governor Malik, some unsolicited advice from a person who has governed J&K for 6 years. Pls stop giving interviews, let your advisors do it. You will only make things worse by trying to talk your way out of this situation. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 15, 2019 Omar Abdullah tweeted that the Governor of J&K has failed in his primary responsibilities. The Cabinet Committee on Securities (CCS) headed by Prime Minister Nardenra Modi has started in New Delhi. Sources say Army chief General Bipin Rawat, home minister Rajnath Singh, finance minister Arun Jaitley and external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj are also attending the meeting. Narendra Modi's public meeting in Itarsi, Madhya Pradesh has been cancelled for today. All political programs of BJP President Amit Shah have been cancelled for today in the view of terror attack. ''But this thing where a local boy who has been radicalised, he has undertaken a 'fidayeen' action on a moving convoy, shows the emboldened instance of local terrorists, also the fact that radicalisation levels have gone up,'' Singh added. Former Army Chief, Bikram Singh said,''It shows change in tactics of terrorists. IED has been used after a long time, IEDs were used in the past, in 2001-2002 when I was there, this was a normal practice of terrorists, then they resorted to firing from distance.'' Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval & Finance Minister Arun Jaitley have arrived at 7, LKM for the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security. CRPF Personnel Ratan Thakur's (who lost his life in Pulwama Terror Attack father in Bhagalpur said,''I have sacrificed a son in Mother India's service, I will send my other son as well to fight, ready to give him up for Mother India, but Pakistan must be given a befitting reply.'' In Varanasi, Locals hold protest against Pakistan and terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar over the Pulwama Attack. Gurdaspur: Family of CRPF personnel Maninder Singh who lost his life in #PulwamaTerrorAttack yesterday, mourns his death. #Punjab pic.twitter.com/Hhegt5Sanr — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2019 Family of CRPF personnel Maninder Singh from Gurdaspur who lost his life in Pulwama Terror Attack yesterday, mourns his death. ''Pakistan is frustrated, after successful elections they could not recruit new terrorists, stone pelting has stopped, so it wanted to do something. We have alerted all installations and cantonments as Pakistan may do something else,'' he further said. When asked about Pakistan denying involvement in Pulwama Terror Attack, Malik said,''Pakistan is talking nonsense. The terrorists are holding open rallies in Pakistan, saying we will do something and openly threatening India.'' J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik said,''I will be leaving for the wreath laying ceremony of the martyrs in Kashmir. HM Rajnath Singh is also coming. We will hold a review meeting with top security and intelligence officials. We will find out where the lapses occurred.'' Earlier on Thursday, JeM released a video clip of Adil Ahmad Dar, which it claimed was shot before the audacious attack was carried out in Lethpora of Pulwama district. “My name is Adil, I joined the Jaish e Mohammad a year ago. After a year’s wait, I have got the chance to do what I joined the Jaish for… By the time this video reaches you, I will be in heaven… this is my last message for the people of Kashmir,” Dar said in the video in which he can be seen standing in front of JeM banners, surrounded with rifles and lethal explosives. About Pulwama suicide bomber: The man who carried out the worst terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir in at least three decades is a 22-year-old school dropout from Gundibagh village in south Kashmir’s insurgency hotbed of Pulwama district. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday condoled the killing of CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir and demanded that the government take concrete steps to ensure such terror attacks do not happen in the future. The AICC general secretary in-charge Uttar Pradesh East also said there is a need to reflect and be concerned about the “high number” of casualties in Kashmir. Varanasi: Family and relatives of CRPF personnel Ramesh Yadav who lost his life in #PulwamaTerrorAttack yesterday, mourns his death. pic.twitter.com/3qhjdX6bte — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 15, 2019 Family and relatives of CRPF personnel Ramesh Yadav who lost his life in Pulwama Terror Attack yesterday, mourns his death. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has returned from Sweden. She will attend the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security at 9:15 am. Meanwhile, Mobile internet services have been suspended in Jammu The Modi government on Thursday came down heavily on Pakistan for its patronage to Jaish-e-Mohammed which carried out the terror attack on CRPF convoy in Pulwama and stressed that it would take necessary steps to safeguard national security. Besides PM Modi, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will attend the meeting. The meeting is likely to take place at 9:15 am, according to News18 reports. The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will meet on Friday to discuss security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Home Minister Rajnath Singh will be visiting Srinagar to take stock of the situation in the wake of the attack on the convoy in Pulwama. A 12-member team of the National Investigation Agency or NIA will reach Pulwama today to assist the Jammu and Kashmir Police in forensic evaluation of the spot. According to reports, the terrorists used an SUV carrying more than 350 kg of explosives. The JeM has claimed responsibility for the attack that took place about 20 km from Srinagar. In one of the deadliest terror attacks in JK's three decades of militancy, a suicide bomber from Pakistan-based JeM terror group rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in Pulwama district, killing at least 39 personnel and leaving many critically wounded.